Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Big showing in opener
Brissett totaled 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 27 minutes in Friday's G League opener versus Grand Rapids.
Brissett wasn't particularly efficient as a shooter, knocking down just three of his 10 attempts, but he had enough volume and a skillset the allows him to contribute enough in other areas to make him a solid all-around player.
