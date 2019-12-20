Brissett has been recalled from the G League ahead of Friday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

With the Raptors' injury report filled to the brim, the organization will opt to bring Brissett in for some extra depth. He's appeared in five NBA games this season, but hasn't seen more than six minutes in any game. With the Raptors 905, he's averaged 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 26.7 minutes.