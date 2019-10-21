Brissett's contracted was converted into a two-way deal, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Brissett was the final roster cut for the Raptors, who intend to keep the rookie forward in the organization for the year. The Syracuse alum, who averaged 12.4 points and 7.5 rebounds last year will have the chance to develop his game in the G-League and could earn a call up later this year.