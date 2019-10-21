Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Contract converted to two-way
Brissett's contracted was converted into a two-way deal, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Brissett was the final roster cut for the Raptors, who intend to keep the rookie forward in the organization for the year. The Syracuse alum, who averaged 12.4 points and 7.5 rebounds last year will have the chance to develop his game in the G-League and could earn a call up later this year.
More News
-
NBA Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Best Fantasy basketball picks, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...