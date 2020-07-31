Brissett is doubtful for Saturday's opener against the Lakers due to right knee soreness.
It's not immediately clear when Brissett suffered the injury. That said, he wasn't a significant part of the rotation earlier in the year, so his likely absence shouldn't affect the gameplan.
