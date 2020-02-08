Brissett (ankle) posted 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds across 30 minutes in Friday's G League win over Lakeland.

Brissett sprained his ankle Monday but only missed one game. He returned to a starting role and was an efficient shooter. The 21-year-old has connected on 40.8 percent of field goals this year while averaging 14.7 points per game.