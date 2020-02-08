Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Drops 17 in return to action
Brissett (ankle) posted 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds across 30 minutes in Friday's G League win over Lakeland.
Brissett sprained his ankle Monday but only missed one game. He returned to a starting role and was an efficient shooter. The 21-year-old has connected on 40.8 percent of field goals this year while averaging 14.7 points per game.
More News
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Out with ankle sprain•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Returns to lineup Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Misses another G League game•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Nursing knee injury•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Leads team in scoring•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Back in action in G League•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.