Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Drops 20 against Fort Wayne
Brissett posted 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and an assist in Saturday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.
Brissett was called up to the big club earlier in the week but didn't get off the bench, so the 21-year-old was sent back to the G League to continue his development. The undrafted rookie out of Syracuse played 29 minutes and finished second on the team in points.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...