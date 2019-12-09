Brissett posted 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and an assist in Saturday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.

Brissett was called up to the big club earlier in the week but didn't get off the bench, so the 21-year-old was sent back to the G League to continue his development. The undrafted rookie out of Syracuse played 29 minutes and finished second on the team in points.