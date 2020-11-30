Brissett (knee) agreed Monday with the Raptors on a multi-year contract, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

Brissett played under a two-way contract in 2019-20, but he'll cede that spot to second-round pick Jalen Harris for the upcoming campaign. The exact terms of Brissett's multi-year deal aren't known, but the fact that he's now on a standard NBA contract should give him an inside track on winning a spot on Toronto's 15-man opening-night roster. The 22-year-old isn't likely to be a major part of coach Nick Nurse's rotation after averaging 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds over 7.1 minutes per game across his 19 NBA appearances as a rookie. Brissett underwent right knee surgery over the summer and didn't participate in the 2019-20 season restart in the Orlando bubble, but he should be ready to go for the start of training camp in December.