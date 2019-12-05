Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Inefficient in loss
Brissett scored 17 points (7-25 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and posted 11 rebounds in Tuesday's G League loss to Delaware.
Brissett was up with the big club for a bit, and this was his first game back in the G League. The forward shot early and often but couldn't sink much, especially from beyond the arc (11.1 percent). However, the undrafted rookie still managed to lead the squad in boards.
