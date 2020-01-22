Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Leads team in scoring
Brissett posted 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Monday's G League loss to Lakeland.
Brissett returned from a stint with the big club where he suited up in 13 games, so he was predictably the top performer. The undrafted rookie led the team in minutes, points and rebounds. His shooting could use some work, as he's made just 40.8 percent of field goals, but with performances like this, he should get another shot at the top level soon enough.
