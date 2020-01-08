Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Logs 12 points, six boards
Brissett totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 101-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Brissett finished with career highs in scoring, threes and minutes while matching his best rebounding total. He has earned at least 15 minutes in four of his last five appearances and could be in line for another decent load of playing time during Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets. However, once Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Pascal Siakam (groin) return to the lineup Brissett will likely have a hard time sticking in the regular rotation.
More News
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Logs 18 minutes versus Thunder•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Called up from G League•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Drops 20 against Fort Wayne•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Recalled from G League•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Inefficient in loss•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Returns to G-League•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...