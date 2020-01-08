Brissett totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 101-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Brissett finished with career highs in scoring, threes and minutes while matching his best rebounding total. He has earned at least 15 minutes in four of his last five appearances and could be in line for another decent load of playing time during Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets. However, once Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Pascal Siakam (groin) return to the lineup Brissett will likely have a hard time sticking in the regular rotation.