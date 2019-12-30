Brissett had four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 18 minutes during Sunday's 98-97 loss to the Thunder.

Brissett finished with a career high in minutes while matching his best scoring total through eight games. The rookie has seen double-digit minutes in consecutive contests and could be in line for another night of decent burn in Tuesday's tilt against the Cavaliers. However, once Norman Powell (shoulder) and Pascal Siakam (groin) are healthy Brissett will likely fall back out of the rotation.