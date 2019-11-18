Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Logs 39 minutes
Brissett tallied 16 points (5-15 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-3 FG), nine rebounds, six assists and four steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 129-115 loss to the Red Claws.
Brissett found a multitude of ways to produce and fell just one rebound shy of a double-double. He didn't shoot particularly well in this one but stumbled into 16 points by the end of the contest. Brissett is locked into a starting role and should continue to produce fantasy value through diverse methods.
