Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Misses another G League game
Brissett (knee) didn't see the floor Friday in the G League Raptors 905's 129-118 win over the Memphis Hustle.
The two-way player missed his second straight G League contests on account of the ankle injury. He can be considered day-to-day in advance of the 905's next contest Monday versus the Westchester Knicks.
