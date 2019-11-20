The Raptors assigned Brissett to the G League's Raptors 905 on Wednesday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The two-way player is playing for the 905 in its game Wednesday versus the Maine Red Claws and will continue to see most his playing time with the affiliate during his rookie season. Toronto's blowout win Monday over the Hornets allowed Brissett to make his NBA debut in garbage time, with the 21-year-old missing both of his shot attempts and logging no other statistics across his five minutes of action.