Brissett (knee) was scratched from Wednesday's G League game, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Specifics regarding Brissett's knee injury are not yet known. Michael Bethea joined the Raptors 905's starting lineup in place of Brissett, who is averaging 14.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals across 28.1 minutes per game in the G League this season.