Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Out with ankle sprain
Brissett is sidelined with a sprained ankle, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Brissett sprained his ankle during Monday's G League game against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. The severity of the issue is not yet known, leaving him without a timetable for his return.
