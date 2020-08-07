Brissett is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics.
The 22-year-old has yet to play in the bubble as he deals with right knee soreness, but he could be available for Friday's contest. Brissett is averaging 7.1 minutes in his 19 appearances this season, so he's unlikely to be a significant factor in the rotation regardless.
