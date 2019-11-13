Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Recalled from G League
The Raptors recalled Brissett from the G League on Wednesday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
With OG Anunoby and Serge Ibaka both out with injuries for at least Wednesday's matchup, the Raptors called up Brissett just in case something else majorly happens at the forward position. Brissett dropped 14 points and six rebounds in his first G League game last week.
