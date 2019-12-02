Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Returns to G-League
Brissett was transferred to the Raptors G-League affiliate Monday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Brissett's seen action in four of the Raptors' past seven games, averaging 4.3 minutes per contest in that span. He'll rejoin the team's G-Leauge affiliate in order to get extra reps.
