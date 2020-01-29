Brissett (knee) posted 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in Wednesday's G League win over Grand Rapids.

Brissett made his return to the lineup after a week on the mend, and he led the team in playing time. The undrafted rookie out of Syracuse continues to be a strong asset for the Raptors' G League affiliate, averaging 14.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.