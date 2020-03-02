Brissett posted eight points (4-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Long Island.

Brissett logged the second-most shots on the team, but he couldn't get the ball to drop. The 21-year-old contributed with a healthy dose of rebounds, though, including three on offense. His shooting from beyond the arc needs work -- he's hit 26.5 percent of three-pointers -- but he's still averaged 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this year.