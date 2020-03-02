Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Secures 12 rebounds
Brissett posted eight points (4-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Long Island.
Brissett logged the second-most shots on the team, but he couldn't get the ball to drop. The 21-year-old contributed with a healthy dose of rebounds, though, including three on offense. His shooting from beyond the arc needs work -- he's hit 26.5 percent of three-pointers -- but he's still averaged 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this year.
More News
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Recalled from G League•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Drops 17 in return to action•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Out with ankle sprain•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Returns to lineup Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Misses another G League game•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Nursing knee injury•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...