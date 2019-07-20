Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Signs deal with Raptors
Brissett signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Raptors on Saturday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Toronto will bring Brissett in for training camp with a chance to make the team. Even if he can't make the standard roster, there's a strong chance he'll remain in the Raptors organization with the G League.
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...