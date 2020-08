Brissett (knee) is listed as out Wednesday for Game 2 of the Raptors' Eastern Conference quarterfinals series with the Nets.

Brissett has yet to suit up since the Raptors restarted their season Aug. 1, and the team hasn't provided a clear timeline for when he might be ready to play again. He finished the regular season with averages of 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per game over 19 appearances.