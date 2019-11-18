Play

Brissett was recalled from the G League on Monday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Brissett has yet to appear for the Raptors this season. Through two games with the team's G League affiliate, Brissett is averaging 15.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 33.3 minutes.

