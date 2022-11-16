Porter (toe) will miss Wednesday's game versus the Heat but is considered day-to-day moving forward, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The Raptors released the details of Porter's injury Tuesday and stated he would miss Wednesday's game but didn't attach an overall timeline to the issue. Fortunately, it doesn't appear the problem is too severe, and Porter could be back on the floor as soon as Saturday versus the Hawks.

