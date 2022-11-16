Porter (toe) will miss Wednesday's game versus the Heat but is considered day-to-day moving forward, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
The Raptors released the details of Porter's injury Tuesday and stated he would miss Wednesday's game but didn't attach an overall timeline to the issue. Fortunately, it doesn't appear the problem is too severe, and Porter could be back on the floor as soon as Saturday versus the Hawks.
More News
-
Raptors' Otto Porter: Out with toe dislocation•
-
Raptors' Otto Porter: Won't return Monday•
-
Raptors' Otto Porter: Logs 27 minutes in spot start•
-
Raptors' Otto Porter: Set to start Saturday•
-
Raptors' Otto Porter: Sees season-high 21 minutes•
-
Raptors' Otto Porter: Logs 11 minutes in season debut•