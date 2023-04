Porter (foot) exercised his $6.3 million player option for the 2023-24 campaign Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Porter signed a one-year deal with a player option in July of 2022, but he played in just eight games for Toronto before undergoing season-ending surgery in January. He's expected to be healthy by the start of next season and could carve out a sizable bench role for the Raptors, who are expected to keep their core intact despite another disappointing finish.