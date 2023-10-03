Porter (toe) was a full participant in the Raptors' first training camp practice Tuesday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Porter appeared in just eight games for Toronto last season, battling a hamstring injury at the onset of the season, followed by dislocating his toe in November, which ultimately cost him the remainder of the campaign. The 30-year-old could be a valuable shooter for the Raptors, but his lack of durability and self-creation limits excitement.