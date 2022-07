Porter and the Raptors agreed to terms Friday on a two-year contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. The second year is a player option.

Porter played a key role for the Warriors last season as they captured another NBA title, and he'll now join his fifth team in the last six seasons after agreeing to a deal with the Raptors on Friday. The 28-year-old appeared in 63 games last season, averaging 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals across 22.2 minutes per contest.