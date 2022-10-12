Coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that he hopes Porter (hamstring) will be available for the Raptors' regular-season opener against Cleveland on Oct. 19, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Porter sustained a hamstring injury early in training camp but should have a chance to return for the start of the regular season, although Nurse acknowledged Wednesday that the 29-year-old's status is still uncertain. However, it appears likely that Porter will be unavailable for Toronto's preseason finale against Boston on Friday.