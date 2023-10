Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said Porter (toe) participated in the 3-on-3 portion of Wednesday's practice and is hopeful he'll play in the preseason, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Porter missed Toronto's preseason opener with a toe injury but appears to be progressing well in his recovery. Porter will have two more opportunities to suit up this preseason, with the first coming against the Bulls on Oct. 17.