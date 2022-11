Porter racked up five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals over 11 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 win over San Antonio.

Porter made his season debut for the Raptors, logging 11 minutes off the bench. This game quickly descended into a blowout, making this an ideal situation for Porter to get his feet wet. His role is likely to be similar to that which he saw last season, making him a name to watch in deeper formats only.