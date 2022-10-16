Porter (hamstring) took part in light individual work at Sunday's practice and appears on track to miss the start of the regular season, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

According to Lewenberg, Chris Boucher (hamstring) also took part in individual work and looked to be doing more on the court than Porter. Considering head coach Nick Nurse said Friday that Boucher would likely remain out for "a couple of weeks," Porter could be facing a similar recovery period. He thus looks on track to miss all three of the Raptors' games during the first week of the regular season.