Porter, who hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 14 due to a hip injury, is out for at least another month, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Porter recently visited with a specialist and will be evaluated again in about a month. The veteran forward has appeared in only eight games this season, so his prolonged absence shouldn't have a major impact on Toronto's rotation, though Junacho Hernangomez (ankle) figures to garner a solid reserve role as long as Porter remains sidelined.