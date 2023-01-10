The Raptors announced Tuesday that Porter underwent season-ending surgery on his left foot, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Porter has been sidelined since Nov. 14 with a dislocated second toe on his foot, and with the veteran forward having failed to respond to rest and rehab has hoped, he went under the knife to address the injury. The 29-year-old is without a precise timeline to resume full basketball activities, but his recovery will at least stretch into the summer since the Raptors are ruling him out for the season. Porter holds a $6.3 million player option for the 2023-24 campaign, which he'll most likely exercise given his current circumstances.