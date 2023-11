Porter won't start Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Porter drew the start Monday with O.G. Anunoby (finger) sidelined, but he'll be replaced by Gradey Dick for Wednesday's tilt. In five games this season, Porter has averaged 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals/blocks over 15.8 minutes.