Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday that Porter isn't making any progress from a dislocated second toe on his right foot, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

On Dec. 13, Grange reported that Porter was likely to miss another month, but Nurse's comments three weeks later suggest that the veteran forward's timeline has been pushed back even further. Until Porter is cleared to resume any on-court work, his return to game action shouldn't be viewed as imminent.