Porter posted six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and two steals in 21 minutes during Friday's 111-110 loss to Dallas.

Porter hitting two threes and recording two steals is a microcosm of his value to Toronto. The 29-year-old logged a season-high in playing time in his second game of the season, but his ceiling remains capped on a wing-heavy Raptors' squad.