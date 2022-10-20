Porter (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Porter was unavailable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against Cleveland due to his hamstring issue, and he's been limited to individual conditioning and skill work recently. Lewenberg notes that the forward is unlikely to return to game action until he's able to fully participate in at least a few full practice sessions, so it seems likely that Porter will be sidelined until sometime next week. Justin Champagnie and Thaddeus Young should see increased run until Porter is able to return to the court.