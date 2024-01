Porter (knee) has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Saturday's game against the Knicks.

Porter was listed as doubtful Friday, so he seems to be trending in the right direction, although it wouldn't be shocking if Saturday's matchup against New York comes too soon for his return. Even when he does become available, he's expected to play a secondary role off the bench, so he shouldn't be targeted in most fantasy formats once he's back to full health.