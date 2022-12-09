Porter (toe) has a visit scheduled with a specialist next week with the hope it will shed a positive light in regards to his return, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Porter hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 14 and doesn't have an exact date for his return to action at this juncture either. The visit with the specialist could provide some answers regarding Porter's timeline, but the fact that he won't have the visit until some point next week suggests he has some recovery time remaining.