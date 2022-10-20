Porter (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Porter didn't practice Thursday and will be forced to miss a second consecutive game to begin the regular season. It wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday against the Heat, but his status for the matchup against Miami hasn't yet been revealed. Thaddeus Young and Justin Champagnie should see increased roles against Brooklyn on Friday.