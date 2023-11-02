Porter has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers due to return to competition conditioning, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Porter played 16 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Bucks and tallied six points, three rebounds, an assist and a block. He dealt with a toe injury during the preseason, and the Raptors will be cautious with him in the second half of a back-to-back set Thursday. It wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action Sunday against the Spurs, but his absence shouldn't significantly impact the Raptors' rotation.