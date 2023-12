Porter has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against Charlotte due to a left foot contusion, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Porter had a limited impact off the bench during Friday's matchup, logging zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and an assist in six minutes. While he'll be unavailable for most of the second half, his status for Monday's game against the Knicks isn't yet clear.