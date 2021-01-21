Siakam admitted after Wednesday's 111-102 loss to the Heat that he was affected by a groin injury during the contest, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports. "My groin's been bothering me for a little bit, so that was definitely unfortunate," Siakam said.

Siakam appeared to get banged up on a dunk attempt Wednesday, but he remained in the game and turned in a serviceable line of 18 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes. Head coach Nick Nurse insisted after the contest that Siakam was fine, so at this stage, he can likely be viewed as probable for Friday's game against the Heat. Siakam notably missed 11 games in 2019-20 due to a groin issue, so it's less than ideal that he's bothered by the same injury, even if it's only a mild concern.