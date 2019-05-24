Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Across the board effort Thursday
Siakam totaled 14 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 victory over the Bucks.
Siakam struggled from the field during Thursday's impressive road victory but was able to contribute across the board in a well-rounded performance. Siakam has been relatively inconsistent across most of the playoffs but tends to find ways to have value even when he is below par on the offensive end. The Raptors will now head for Game 6 where a victory would send them to their first ever NBA Finals.
