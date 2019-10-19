Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Agrees to max extension
Siakam and the Raptors have come to terms on a four-year, maximum contract extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The NBA's 2018-19 Most Improved Player, Siakam played a crucial role for the Raptors during last season's title run. He stepped his game up in the postseason, averaging 19.0 points on 47.0 percent shooting, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 37.1 minutes. With Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green departing over the summer, the 25-year-old Siakam is the next man up to take control of the franchise moving forward. He was excellent this preseason, averaging 54.9 fantasy points per 36 minutes. In almost every fantasy format, he should be off the board by the end of the third round.
