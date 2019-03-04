Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Almost double-doubles in loss

Siakam contributed 21 points (10-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, and five assists in 44 minutes during Sunday's 112-107 loss to Detroit.

Siakam fell one rebound short of another double-double Sunday, ending the game with 21 points and nine rebounds. A mark of how far Siakam has come this season is that this was a disappointing effort, failing to record a defensive stat and missing both of his free throws. The Raptors will host the Rockets on Tuesday in what should be an entertaining game. Owners should look for Siakam to bounce back against a Houston defense not renowned for stifling opponents.