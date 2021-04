Siakam went for 25 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a block in Monday's win over the Cavaliers.

The Raptors made some strange personnel decisions earlier in April, but with most of their regulars available Monday, they were able to bounce back from an ugly, 17-point loss so the Knicks on Saturday. Siakam has scored at least 25 points in three straight games -- something he's done only one other time this season.