Siakam recorded 26 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes during Friday's 112-90 loss to the 76ers.

Siakam has been Toronto's best player this season by a wide margin, and aside from being a reliable scoring threat, he's also putting up solid figures in other categories to be considered a reliable all-around threat. Scoring figures aside, this was Siakam's third double-double of the season, and he's averaging 25.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest.