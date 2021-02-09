Siakam had 32 points (11-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block across 39 minutes in Monday's win over the Grizzlies.

Siakam is going through his most productive stretch of the season, and the talented big man has scored 30 or more points in four of his last six appearances. He is averaging 25.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in that span.